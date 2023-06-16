Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Articles
