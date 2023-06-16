Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 36,709 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,717,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,880,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

