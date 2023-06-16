Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

