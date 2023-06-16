Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Invests $2.57 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Natixis acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NOV by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in NOV by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Stock Up 2.7 %

NOV stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

