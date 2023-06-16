Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 11.26% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $47.58 on Friday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

