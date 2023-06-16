Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 43,840 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,840 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,096,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,294,000. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 254,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

