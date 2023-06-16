Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,373,669 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 2,181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,199,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,382,607.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

