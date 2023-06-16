Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

