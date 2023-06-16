Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,425,000. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,946,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

