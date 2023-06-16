Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Maverix Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMX. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Maverix Metals by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

