Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean Price Performance

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.