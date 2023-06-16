Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 165,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $5,993,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Permian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.45 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

