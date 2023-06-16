Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.