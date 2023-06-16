Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 206,749 Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Ero Copper by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,264 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 809,184 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,824,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

ERO opened at $20.95 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

