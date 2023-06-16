Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 851,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Orla Mining makes up about 1.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Orla Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

ORLA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

