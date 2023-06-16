Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Corteva comprises about 1.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.68 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

