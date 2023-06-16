Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 682,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Energy Fuels comprises about 1.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 261,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 166,549 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.50 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $100,795.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares in the company, valued at $685,506.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $100,795.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,686 shares of company stock worth $557,614. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

