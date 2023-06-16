Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 286,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000. Oceaneering International makes up 1.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.