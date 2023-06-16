Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,004,975 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,004,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,000. Range Resources makes up 8.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $98,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

