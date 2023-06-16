Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes $12.89 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,000. Mosaic accounts for approximately 4.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

