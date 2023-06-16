Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,000. EQT accounts for approximately 4.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.11% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

NYSE EQT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

