161,988 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 161,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,000. CONSOL Energy accounts for about 3.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

