58,340 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,340 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for about 3.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,277.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $158.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

