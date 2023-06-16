Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. ChampionX accounts for about 2.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,566,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 303,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

