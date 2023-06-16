Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Invests $6.89 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $81.53 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

