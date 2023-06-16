Bennicas & Associates Inc. Invests $222,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

