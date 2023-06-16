123,753 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000. APA comprises approximately 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

