Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,700 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.09 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.