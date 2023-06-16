Ford Motor Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

