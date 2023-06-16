Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

