Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

LMNL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 756.93%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Liminal BioSciences

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.46% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is developing LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the G-protein coupled receptor 84, is expected to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial.

