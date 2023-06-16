NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,927.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,584. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 147,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NREF stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 503.19, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,499.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,020.02%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.