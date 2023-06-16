Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.22 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

