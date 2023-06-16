Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTV opened at $142.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

