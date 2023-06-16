Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New $212,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $779.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $726.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $783.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.