Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $864,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $374.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $374.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.