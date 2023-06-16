Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vale by 194.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,347,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Vale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

