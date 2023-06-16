Rebalance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,233 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

