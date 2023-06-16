Rebalance LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

