Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $203.24 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

