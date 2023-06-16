3,100 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,823,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

