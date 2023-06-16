Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

