Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

