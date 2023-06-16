Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.31 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $224.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.78, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

