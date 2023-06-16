Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

