Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 530 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

