Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 1,673,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,852,434 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.