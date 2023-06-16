Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,444 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

