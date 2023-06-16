Rebalance LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

