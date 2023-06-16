Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Kalos Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

